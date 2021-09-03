A MAN will face trial for seven alleged historic underage sex related charges.
Paul Evans, 61, of Monk Street, Monmouth, is accused of committing the offences in the Milford Haven area in the 1970s.
Evans faces three charges of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and two charges of indecent assault on a girl under 16, all in Milford Haven.
He also faces two charges of gross indecency with a girl under 14. Both charges are also alleged to have been committed in the Milford Haven area.
Evans pleaded not guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 1.
He was placed on unconditional bail with the case due to be heard at Swansea Crown Court on September 29.
