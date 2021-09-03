WALES flanker Taine Basham will start for the Dragons in their pre-season friendly against Leicester tomorrow.
Boss Dean Ryan said on Thursday that those who were on Test duty in the summer would not feature at Welford Road.
However, Basham starts at openside while lock Ben Carter, centre Aneurin Owen and Fijian tighthead Mesake Doge are on the bench
The rest of the Wales contingent - hooker Elliot Dee, tighthead Leon Brown, lock Will Rowlands, back row forwards Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty and wing/full-back Jonah Holmes - sit out the first pre-season fixture.
Wing Jordan Olowofela starts against his parent club two days after his season-long loan from the Tigers was confirmed, forming a lively back three with full-back Jordan Williams and Owen Jenkins.
Speedster Jared Rosser starts at outside centre after making his midfield debut against the Scarlets in the Rainbow Cup last season. Former Wales and Lions powerhouse Jamie Roberts provides plenty of experience on his inside shoulder.
The Dragons are captained by Sam Davies, who forms a half-back partnership with Dan Babos.
Up-and-coming props Josh Reynolds and Chris Coleman pack down either side of Richard Hibbard while lock Joe Maksymiw faces his former Leicester teammates when forming a second-row partnership with Joe Davies.
Basham is joined in the back row by Ben Fry and Ollie Griffiths.
The Dragons have named a 12-man bench with James Benjamin providing the cover for Hibbard after making the switch from the back row to hooker.
