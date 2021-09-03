THE latest Covid-19 stats from Public Health Wales show that there has been one more death in Gwent.

There have been six new deaths in Wales with the infection overall, putting the toll at 5,688 according to Public Health Wales data.

Caerphilly has the most amount of new cases in Gwent, with 148 positive tests being recorded.

Meanwhile, Blaenau Gwent has the lowest amount of new cases in all of Wales with 38 positive tests.

Monmouthshire (43.3) and Torfaen (45.8) have the lowest amount of cases per 100,000 people in all of Wales.

There have been 340 new cases in Gwent overall and 2,319 in all of Wales.

Cases by area

  • Swansea - 230
  • Cardiff - 229
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 210
  • Caerphilly - 148
  • Conwy - 137
  • Carmarthenshire - 122
  • Neath Port Talbot - 122
  • Gwynedd - 105
  • Flintshire - 101
  • Bridgend - 100
  • Denbighshire - 99
  • Pembrokeshire - 95
  • Newport - 80
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 79
  • Wrexham - 74
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 60
  • Anglesey - 54
  • Ceredigion - 43
  • Torfaen - 43
  • Monmouthshire - 41
  • Blaenau Gwent - 38