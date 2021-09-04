AFTER several councillors attacked a proposal believing it could become an anti-social hotspot, plans to convert a former Job Centre in Tredegar into a bed and breakfast are on hold.

The planning application to convert the Job Centre on Coronation Street in Tredegar into an 11-bedroom bed and breakfast had been lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council by Ashraf Rahman who also runs a guest house in Merthyr Tydfil.

Blaenau Gwent planning officers had recommended approving the application.

Three councillors for Tredegar Central and West, Cllrs Steve Thomas, Haydn Trollope and Amanda Moore spoke against the proposal at the planning meeting on Thursday, September 2.

They believed it could become a “halfway house” for people released from prison.

Cllr Thomas said: “This is not a form of NIMBYism, at least two of us were members of the Probation Service and have worked with other facilities like this.

“We’ve had a difficult summer with a similar development in the town.

“Some residents and businesses have suffered pretty alarming situations in the last couple of months and we’ve been meeting with them regularly to try and control the issue.”

Cllr Thomas explained that equipment for drug use had been found and that the police had been called out to deal with fights, and at least one man had been tasered there.

Cllr Thomas said: “The concern we have is that this B&B cover-all is a loophole to establish these developments.”

He added that due to the problems, businesses were already thinking about leaving the town, and this development could make the problems “ten times worse,” making Tredegar a “no go area.”

Cllr Bernard Willis who sits on the planning committee, said: “As a fourth member for Tredegar Central and West, I agree with everything my colleagues have said, they are 100 per cent right and I would ask the committee to turn this down.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “Owing to the uncharted waters we seem to have entered into with the accusations and allegations, I would like to see this application deferred immediately until there is more information.”

“I don’t feel comfortable that I can give it a fair hearing without knowing all the facts.”

Blaenau Gwent development management team leader, Steph Hopkins said: “It’s important to clarify that the application in front of you is for a bed and breakfast, there’s assumptions that it’s going to be something else.

“If we refuse this today and it goes to appeal a planning inspector is going to determine this application on the basis of a bed and breakfast and we need to be mindful of the costs that could be awarded against us.”

Ms Hopkins suggested that conditions could be placed on the permission that the building has to stay as a bed and breakfast and limit the number of days people stay there.

Cllr Thomas pointed out that on community impact the application should be refused, this was put to the committee as a recommendation by Cllr Willis.

Committee chairman, Denzil Hancock asked for planning advice from officers.

Blaenau Gwent’s development management team manager, Eirlys Hallett said: “The committee is facing a difficult situation here, and from the tone of discussion you are referring to matters as to who might use the building and who the applicant is.

“You must remember that planning permission is granted on land and buildings not a person.

“You’ve mentioned community impact and effect on businesses, but it’s unlikely you could defend an appeal based on those kinds of reasons for refusal.”

She suggested that the committee ask officers to fully investigate the community impact the scheme would have.

This would also give the Tredegar councillors more time, to find other planning reasons to refuse the application.

But Mrs Hallett stressed that when the application would next appear at committee, officers were “likely” to say defending an appeal would be difficult.

Deferring the application was then agreed unanimously by the councillors.