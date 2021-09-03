A MUCH-RESPECTED former mayor of Blaenavon, Phyllis Roberts has died.

Regarded as a trailblazer in local politics, tributes have poured in for the “pioneer”, who served as a mentor to as many as five members of parliament from Torfaen over the years.

Mrs Roberts, who served as mayor of Blaenavon as recently as 2020, stepped down due to ill health, before passing away aged 97.

Prior to her retirement – for the second time, she enjoyed a career in local politics which spanned more than half a century.

Mrs Roberts was named the second female chairman of the former Blaenavon Urban District Council in 1970, she went on to become a Gwent county councillor and was elected mayor of Torfaen in 1983.

Later, she would take some time away from politics, before being elected mayor of Blaenavon in 2017 – aged 93.

It is believed that she holds the record for the oldest elected mayor in UK history.

Have you recently lost a loved one? We want to help you celebrate their life by publishing an obituary in the paper and online. Click here to submit information and pictures.

During her career as a representative of the region, she welcomed a visit from the Queen, and saw Blaenavon Industrial Landscape being inscribed as a World Heritage Site.

Away from politics, Mrs Roberts is well known in the community having run her newsagent’s shop in Broad Street for more than 25 years.

Her many other roles included chairwoman of Governors at the former Park Street Secondary School for almost 50 years, and a magistrate for 30 years.

After retiring and during a break from politics, she became a founder of Age Concern Torfaen and Chair of Blaenavon Over 50s Forum.

She was also Vice-President of Blaenavon Male Voice Choir and President of the Ladies’ Choir.

Read more local news here

Born in 1924, Mrs Roberts grew up during the Great Depression, and her politics beliefs were formed in a post-war Britain – joining the Labour party in 1945, having been inspired by Clement Attlee’s vision and the birth of the NHS.

In 2013, Mrs Roberts spoke with the Argus, sharing the story of her father’s imprisonment in a German prisoner of war camp for two years during the war – and the incredible story of his journey back home.

In 2015, Mrs Roberts was presented with the British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Simon Boyle for services to the community in Blaenavon.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her 97th birthday at the Arthur Jenkins Care Home.

Following the news of her passing, tributes have poured in from across the region.

Tributes to Phyllis Roberts

Current mayor of Blaenavon Cllr Liam Cowles said: “I first met Phyllis when I joined the Labour Party at the age of 16 and her commitment to Blaenavon was always clear for all to see. She was a formidable campaigner and champion for the town and our residents.

“She was hugely respected, not just in Blaenavon but across the county borough of Torfaen and further afield, having served in so many capacities for the best part of 50 years.

“We will all greatly miss her and everything that she brought to us for so long. It’s a very sad day for Blaenavon and our thoughts are with her surviving family members.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen said: “I am devastated to hear that Phyllis Roberts has passed away at the age of 97. She was a giant of Eastern Valley politics for over half a century.

“Born in 1924, her politics were formed growing up during the Great Depression; she joined the Labour Party in 1945, inspired by Clement Attlee’s vision of a cradle to grave welfare state and NHS. She loved Blaenavon and was a champion of its people throughout over half a century of public service: as Magistrate, Town Councillor, Borough Councillor and Mayor of Torfaen.

“Recently, she became the UK’s oldest Mayor when she was elected as Mayor of Blaenavon at the age of 93. She was an internationalist, deeply proud of Blaenavon’s World Heritage Status, and travelled around the globe. I’ll always be grateful to her for cancelling a planned trip to Alaska so she could attend my wedding in 2006.

“She was a friend, supporter and source of advice to all of the Eastern Valley’s post-war MPs. I once told her how remarkable it was that she was a mentor to three Torfaen MPs: Leo Abse, Paul Murphy and I; she smiled and replied that she had done the same for Arthur Jenkins and Daniel Granville-West so make that five!

“She had so many friends, many of whom she had come to know when she ran the newsagents in Blaenavon. So many people’s lives have been enriched by knowing Phyllis. She supported countless organisations in the town and across Torfaen, and made the valley a better place.

“Her influence, her passionate socialist beliefs, and her dedication to public service, will remain an inspiration for generations to come.”

Lord Murphy of Torfaen PC said: “I had known Phyllis for over 50 years and her death is a great blow. She was a lifelong socialist and a huge advocate for her beloved Blaenavon.

“She had a great wit, a lively mind, and was a compassionate and effective councillor.

“I will miss her as will the very many people she helped over the years.”

Leader of Torfaen County Borough Council Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “I am so sorry to hear this sad news.

"As well as a good friend and mentor, always honest and forthright with advice, Phyllis was a giant of politics in our valley, a pioneer and an inspiration for all those wanting to serve the public.

"In our local politics we stand on the shoulders of giants, and none were broader than hers.

"Rest in peace Phyllis, thank you for a life well-lived. My respects and condolences go out to her family and friends.”