A COCAINE dealer faces a long prison sentence after he admitted drug trafficking in the Gwent valleys.

Kaine Kerr, 30, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was given the warning at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him to expect an “immediate and substantial” term behind bars.

Kerr pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between August 2020 and this May.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed after asking ‘14-year-old girl’ to meet up for sex

His sentence was adjourned until September 23 for the preparation of a report.

The defendant was remanded in custody.