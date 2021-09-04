WORKING with children from an early age and watching them blossom as they proceed through school is a privilege in the eyes of Julietta Howell, a previous winner of the ‘teaching assistant of the year’ accolade in the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards.

The mother-of-two has worked at St John’s College in Cardiff, an independent school for pupils aged three to 18, for getting on for 17 years, during which time she’s helped scores of young people.

She’s also supported her own daughters, both of whom have dyslexia, throughout their educational careers. Her eldest, Aimee, 25, went on to receive top marks for her English A Level and now works for Deloittes; Isabella, 22, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of six but went on to work as a patisserie chef before re-training to become a teaching assistant, using her own experiences to help others.

“I’m so grateful they have both found their way,” says Julietta. “It was only through education and perseverance, even during the hard times, that they kept going.”

Julietta, who was described as “conscientious, inspiring and caring” in her nomination from additional learning co-ordinator Noelle McCaffrey for the Schools & Education Awards, says attending the event was like going to the Oscars.

“I didn’t know I had been nominated; I was over the moon when I realised I had been put forward,” she says.

“I had the most wonderful time at the event. To be honest, I never considered I was doing anything out of the ordinary, and when I read about the other nominees I felt the competition was extremely high.

“It’s the closest I will ever get to going to the Oscars!”

Julietta says working for a school attended by children from the ages of three to 18 means she is able to watch individuals progress. Some require a support over a short space of time to help them get back on track while others need more help.

Currently she works with children aged five to 13 with conditions such as dyslexia.

“There’s a real family environment here,” she says. “The support we give starts early – we never wait for children to struggle – it’s knowing our children that allows us to intervene early and provide support, to them and their parents, as long as they need it.

“The lockdown periods have been tough for all pupils, but we kept going with online lessons.”

Julietta says she’s become more specialist as her career has progressed, undertaking various training courses to develop her skills to a higher level. She also brings some of her extra-curricular interests into school, not least her passion for yoga, which sees her leading sessions for both children and staff.

Looking back on her career, Julietta says she has learned so much from the children she supports.

“They’re very inspiring,” she says. “Meeting them at the start of their education and seeing them develop is a privilege.

“No two days are the same. For me the important thing is to do what I do with a passion, with love and care for the children.

“There are so many great TAs and teachers out there and honouring them with awards like those run by the South Wales Argus is a fantastic way to celebrate their work.”

