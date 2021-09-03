MORRISONS are selling limited edition ‘dirty burger’ stonebaked pizzas at their Market Street Pizza Counters.

The 10-inch pizza is topped with onion rings, smoky bacon, Monterey jack cheese, spicy beef, jalapeños, Red’s dirty burger sauce and finished with mozzarella cheese.

It costs £2.89 and aims to combine two of the nation’s favourite takeaway meals.

The pizza will be available until September 19.

Leanne Cory, pizza buyer at Morrisons, said: “We know our customers love both burgers and pizzas and we’ve had loads of fun coming up with this new limited edition on our Market Street counter.

“At less than three pounds, all our customers can enjoy this delicious treat, even on a budget.”

The pizza is included in Morrisons’ Big Night In meal deal where customers can buy two 10-inch pizzas and two sides for £6.

Sides included in the deal are Morrisons coleslaw 300g, 10-inch cheesy garlic bread, Morrisons breaded chicken goujons 270g and vegan beetroot slaw 300g.

The deal runs from September 6 until September 20.

Morrisons branches in Gwent:

  • Abergavenny: Park Road
  • Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
  • Caerphilly: Castle Court
  • Cwmbran: Grange Road
  • Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
  • Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
  • Newport: Orb Drive