BOSS Michael Flynn hopes he won't have to read the riot act to his Newport County AFC team this afternoon after nearly smashing his computer in frustration while isolating, writes Chris Kirwan.

The manager will be in the dugout for the League Two fixture against Leyton Orient at Rodney Parade after returning for Tuesday's 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Plymouth.

Flynn tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game at Tranmere and was in isolation for that 1-0 win at Prenton Park, the 8-0 Carabao Cup loss to Premier League Southampton and 3-0 league hammering by Salford.

The Exiles conceded after just 38 seconds at Moor Lane after centre-back Priestley Farquharson was caught in possession and then, after a superb finish by Conor McAleny, a third came when Scot Bennett was short with a back-pass.

"I nearly put my fist through the computer! I know it's a strange thing to say but after the Southampton game I wasn't too concerned," said Flynn.

"They were excellent while we made a lot of errors with a weakened team. I wasn't expecting to win that game but Salford was extremely disappointing.

"Imagine watching that on a screen, knowing there was nothing you can do. You can't even shout at them because they can't hear you.

"The staff had it after 40 seconds! I spoke to Jim [Hollman, goalkeeping coach] at 2.58pm just to check the line was working and was back on the phone at 3pm.

"I must have put the phone down on Jim about eight times, I was fuming because that was not us.

"It was so uncharacteristic. We lost at Mansfield but played quite well. I can take losing but it's how you lose. The manner of that Salford game was unacceptable."

Flynn is proud of the efforts of his management team in his absence and is quick to point out that it has still been a solid start to a campaign that has largely been played on the road because of Rodney Parade pitch work.

"I know what it's like when you have to pick players up when they are down," he said. "It's how quick you snap them out of it, and thankfully we did that on Tuesday night with a good performance.

"It's one of those things, we lost a game of football and we've got a 50 per cent win ratio in the league, 100 per cent in the EFL Trophy and 50 per cent in the Carabao Cup.

"We've won four out of seven and I would say that is an unbelievable start given that only two have been at home."

Captain Matty Dolan is available after coming off the bench at Salford and playing the first half against Plymouth. His fellow defensive stalwart Mickey Demetriou is back in training after being out since opening day.