YOUR favourite local paper is giving local charities the chance to take a share of a whopping £125,000 cash giveaway.

Our parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £125,000 in cash to support local charities across the country - and we are delighted to have a £20,000 share to give away in our area.

And we want YOU to decide where this money should be spent.

Among organisations in Gwent which have previously received funding is The Sanctuary, an asylum seeker and refugee project in Newport, which is part of charity The Gap Wales.

The scheme was given £3,200 from the Gannett Foundation three years ago.

Project manager Mark Seymour told the Argus that the funding helped The Sanctuary set up two projects.

"The funding from the SWA enabled us to buy a shed and tools to start our community allotment in Shaftesbury, taking on a neglected plot which three years later is flourishing and in regular use," he said.

"We also ran a short term woodworking project which turned old pallets into garden benches. Without this valuable funding, we would not have been able to run these vital activities."

Other projects to receive Gannett Foundation grants include St Woolos Cathedral to Amazing Grace Spaces - and today we’re asking readers to nominate their favourite local charities to be considered for a grant.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on here and fill in your nomination form or you can write to us, confirming the name and address of the charity you’d like to nominate and why to:

Readers’ Choice Cash For Charity Nominations, 1st Floor, Chartist House, Upper Dock Street, Newport, NP20 1DW

The closing date is Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Once all nominations have been received, our editor will select eight of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme. We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the £20,000!

Previous charities who have received funding:

