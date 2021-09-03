A MAN who brought chaos to Newport after he made hoax bomb calls to police has been jailed.
Roads were closed and the city’s crown and magistrates’ courts were evacuated after Andrew Davies’ “deplorable actions” on Wednesday, July 14.
The 57-year-old, of South Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, was jailed after he admitted making false claims.
Police at the scene near Newport Crown Court
At the time of the offence, police said the offender claimed to have left an explosive device on premises belonging to the Court Service.
At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Huw Rees jailed Davies for two years.
After he was sentenced, Gwent Police Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said: “The thoughtless and deplorable actions of Andrew Davies on 14th July had far reaching and significant consequences.
“Court buildings were evacuated, roads were closed and valuable police resources were diverted away from responding to genuine calls.
“Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation Mr Davies was quickly identified as the offender and arrested that same afternoon.
“We take these offences extremely seriously. I welcome the sentence today and I hope it acts as a deterrent to others.”
Davies’ actions sparked a major police response in the city.
Both Newport Crown Court and Newport Magistrates' Court were evacuated while searches were carried out.
