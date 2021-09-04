NEW trains are being introduced to the Wales and Border rail network, as part of wider timetable changes over the coming weeks.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced that later this month, the number of services across Wales will increase – providing more travel options for passengers in the region.

While the exact number of additional services has not been confirmed, it is said to represent an 8.5 per cent increase in the overall number of train services on offer.

The timetable change will start from Monday, September 13, and will impact on many routes across South Wales – including the Gwent region.

Along with the new timetables, two new trains will be introduced to the tracks for the very first time.

The two ‘Mark IV’ trains will be used for long distance services, and will include catering and refreshment services.

What can passengers expect?





According to a TfW spokesman, passengers should double check the departure and arrival times of upcoming journeys, as these may change.

However, not all services will see a change – with many services calling in at Newport Railway Station set to remain unaffected.

In Gwent meanwhile, perhaps the biggest changes will be seen in and around the Ystrad Mynach area.

Here, on the valleys line, there will be additional services calling at Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed – along with an increase to two Treherbert, Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare services per hour.

Further south, there is set to be an increase to three Barry Island services per hour, and an increase to four Penarth services per hour.

Another major change is the reintroduction of the Holyhead to Cardiff service – which will in turn increase the number of services between Cardiff and Shrewsbury. It is not currently known what this will do to the level of service at Newport.

Further changes will be introduced in and around the Wrexham area, and along the Cambrian Line.

All changes are set to remain in place until the next scheduled timetable change, on December 11.

What has been said about the changes?





Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “To introduce more services through our network, we’ve needed to make some adjustments to our timetable. This means it’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“We’re expecting more people to use our services, so our Capacity Checker tool will be really useful for customers to travel when services are quieter.

“Since the easing of restrictions, we’re really pleased to have welcomed back many customers. Travelling by public transport is better for the environment, and many people have been isolated for a long time. We’re delighted that many people are coming back to more sustainable travel options.”