GWENT police are welcoming 20 community support officers this autumn and winter.

Funded by Welsh Government, these officers will be joining neighbourhood policing teams and will work in the heart of communities across the Gwent force area.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: "Community support officers are a key part of the policing family and contribute enormously towards reassuring local communities and preventing crime. These officers will be highly visible and on the frontline, tackling the issues that matter most to our residents.

"We are grateful to the Welsh Government for its ongoing commitment to support this area of policing."

Police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: "Community Support Officers are the link between the police and our communities, helping to develop trust and building greater community cohesion across Gwent. It is not an easy job and CSOs are often supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

"This additional support from the Welsh Government is very welcome. It shows how partnership working in Wales can benefit our communities in a very direct way.

"These new officers will be a welcome addition to Gwent Police and a great asset to our communities."

If you’d like to register your interest to apply for these roles you can do so here. Recruitment is set to be complete by January 2022.