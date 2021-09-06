EBBW VALE take on Cardiff Met 'The Archers' on Wednesday, September 8, at Eugene Cross Park.

The game - Ebbw Vale's last pre season fixture - will kick off at 7.15pm.

It will be 550 days since Ebbw Vale last played a home fixture. Their last fixture was against RGC at home on March 7, 2019.

As part of the evening all entry donations will be going to the Hospice Of The Valleys, the club's charity. Also on the night there will be half time TAG rugby from Ebbw Vale U9s against Abertillery and Ebbw Vale U11s, all teams will also form a guard of honour as the teams run out.

Team member Jonathan Jones said: "550 days away from Eugene Cross Park and it seems a lot longer!! It will mean a lot to the players, coaches and officials to be back on our own ground in front of the addicts.

"Its a great sign of a return for normality for all within the community of Ebbw Vale and the wider Blaenau Gwent area for live sport to return

"I’m sure we will all take a moment to quietly reflect on the last 18 months, think of the key workers and all they have done for so many during this time and remember those who are no longer with us and who would have loved to be on our terrace, stand and clubhouse and enjoy the sport we love in a special community."

Entry donations is £3 and students go free.

MORE NEWS: