Charlie is a loving boy who sits and waits on command but he loves his food and won't share. He will need a home without children.

Floyd is a very sweet boy who hasn't had a great start in life and would need an experienced home with understanding people.

Jay is so active, she loves to run and play and would be a great project dog for someone interested in training. She loves her treats and loves a cuddle.

Jemini is a lovely girl who would need a home with out other dogs or cats. She needs a family with a big bed to share as she loves her cuddles.

Lacy is nervous but walks on a lead nicely and would need a quiet home and another friend in the home.