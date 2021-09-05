HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Charlie is a loving boy who sits and waits on command but he loves his food and won't share. He will need a home without children.
Floyd is a very sweet boy who hasn't had a great start in life and would need an experienced home with understanding people.
Jay is so active, she loves to run and play and would be a great project dog for someone interested in training. She loves her treats and loves a cuddle.
Jemini is a lovely girl who would need a home with out other dogs or cats. She needs a family with a big bed to share as she loves her cuddles.
Lacy is nervous but walks on a lead nicely and would need a quiet home and another friend in the home.
