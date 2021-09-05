A TESCO pharmacy in Newport is helping dish out flu vaccines this autumn.

The pharmacy, based in Tesco Extra in Cardiff Road’s Harlech Retail Park, is offering free flu jabs to people entitled to receive them on the NHS. Those not eligible for a free one can buy one for £9.

All jabs must be booked in advance, and slots can be booked now online.

Regional pharmacy manager Wales, James McDonald, said: “We want to make getting your vaccination as easy as doing the weekly shop.

“We’re doing all we can to make it as convenient as possible for people to get their flu jab to protect themselves and their families. This is the most important flu jab ever for those at risk.”

Numerous Tesco pharmacies in Wales are offering the flu vaccine this autumn, with extensive Covid-19 safety measures in place. The flu jab will be given by a Tesco Pharmacist in a private consultation room which will be cleaned before each appointment.

The flu vaccination push is part of a campaign supported by leading charities British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, and Cancer Research UK, which have joined forces with Tesco to encourage more people to get the flu jab.

Senior Cardiac Nurse British Heart Foundation, Maureen Talbot, speaking on behalf of the Helping you to live healthier partnership, said: “People with conditions including heart disease, diabetes and many cancers are at increased risk of severe illness if they get the flu.

"This year, the presence of Covid-19 adds to that risk, so it’s even more important that people get vaccinated.

“We’d encourage everyone with a qualifying health condition to take up a free flu jab. Getting the jab will ensure you’re protecting yourself as well as playing your part in helping to ease pressure on the NHS at an extremely busy time.”

The full list of Tesco pharmacies across Wales offering the flu jab from this month are: