GWENT's Olympic superstars were given a hero's welcome at their medal parades.

Lauren Williams, of Blackwood, and Lauren Price, of Ystrad Mynach, were welcomed back to Caerphilly Borough with an open-top car parade through their home towns.

A special ceremony was arranged at the county's centre for sporting excellence in Ystrad Mynach.

Both Williams, who picked up a silver medal in the Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and Price, who claimed gold in the women's middleweight boxing, were inducted into the Team Caerphilly Sporting Hall of Fame.

The induction will see their portraits hung in the the centre for sporting excellence with the aim of inspiring other locals to reach their lofty heights.

Following the induction, the Olympians then took part in a special open-top car victory tour of their home towns.

People lined the streets, with flags waving, to celebrate their Olympic heroes.

READ MORE:

The Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr. Philippa Marsden said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to arrange this tour in a matter of weeks to celebrate both Lauren Price and Lauren Williams, I know there was a huge desire in the local community for us to organise an event fitting of their achievements, and I feel this event will offer an opportunity for the community to show how proud we are of them.”

She added: “Residents will also have the opportunity to write a special message in books that are open in the Centre for Sporting Excellence on the Sports Wall of Fame.

"And we are still exploring options for a large scale event later this year following a presentation to full council.”

Pictures: Huw Evans Picture Agency and PRW Photography