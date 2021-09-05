IN 1988, the National Eisteddfod came to Newport and was held in the grounds of Tredegar House.
Schools and organisations throughout Gwent took part in the festival, competing and performing in a celebration of all things Welsh.
Click through a gallery of pictures above.
