WANT to live a more sustainable lifestyle? Here's how during 'Organic September'.

The whole month of September is dedicated to organic products and Blaenau Gwent Council want to take this opportunity share tips for searching out the best organic products available.

Cllr Dai Davies, Blaenau Gwent council’s executive member for regeneration and economic development, said: "Remember everything from your coffee and cabernet to your tea and t-shirts, can be bought from organic producers. Each purchase means a better deal for people and the planet."

The council want to wish their resident good luck with their organic search and want them to keep looking out for organic treats this 'Organic September' and beyond.

Why organic?

Being Eco friendly is great for the environment especially for our wildlife and all those insects that are so important in pollinating crops. It is kinder to the soil and this is so important when growing crops. It is better for the farmers as they don’t face the health risk posed by harmful chemicals. The farmers also get a higher premium for their products which is critical especially in developing countries. For the consumer we are assured that we get chemical-free products that are kinder to us, the producer and our planet.

How do I know what is organic?

It’s all in the logos - keep an eye out for the soil association logo that is awarded to organic producers. It is also worth looking out for the Fairtrade logo as most Fairtrade producers grow organically.

Where can I buy organic products?

The best place to start is at specialist organic shops like Arlo’s Organics in Ebbw Vale. Everything they sell will be sourced and certified so you can shop effortlessly for organic food, cosmetics, cleaning products, toys and other household items.

Environmentally friendly shops like Zero Waste in Brynmawr are also a good place to look. You can take your own containers to refill and reduce single use plastic. They have excellent product knowledge and don’t mind you asking and checking for organic items.

Look out for the logos – familiarise yourself with the Soil Association logo and keep an eye out for it when you are out shopping.

Shop Fairtrade – most Fairtrade products are also organic. The Co-Op have always been great supporters of Fairtrade and have a wide range of product from everyday items like teas and coffees to special treats like chocolate and wine.