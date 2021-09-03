ROMAN Kemp has been forced to pull out of Soccer Aid after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Capital Radio host had travelled to Manchester on Thursday to train with his teammates ahead of the match on Saturday, the Sun reported on Friday.

Kemp was going to be part of the England team, which includes Sir Mo Farah, Jamie Carragher and Olly Murs.

The 28-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 today and had been separated from the team as a result, according to the Sun report.

Kemp tweets out his frustration

Kemp put out a post on his Twitter account confirming he would be missing out, saying he was “absolutely gutted.”

I'm absolutely gutted. I've had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night. I'll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC! 🏆 ❤️ — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) September 3, 2021

He added: “I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause."

Alongside that announcement, Kemp thanked Aimee Vivian and Will Manning for stepping in for him on Capital Radio Breakfast, saying he would try to present on Monday “live from my bed.”

At the end of this thread he also recommended people to get a Covid vaccine jab if they could.

He said: “AND am just extremely grateful that I have had BOTH vaccine jabs before catching this. If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do.”

Will this cause Soccer Aid to be cancelled?





It's unclear what, if any, effect Kemp's positive covid test result means for Soccer Aid.

The game is due to take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 4, at Manchester City’s Etihad Satdium.

Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott will be presenting the coverage live on ITV, which is raising money for the children’s charity Unicef.

