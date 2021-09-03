Ryanair has announced a flash sale on flights from a selection of its airports across the UK.

The airline’s passengers can get their hands on one-way flights for as little as £7.99.

Customers should book flights by September 5 2021 and travel between September 1 and November 30 2021.

Terms and conditions apply to this offer and all fares are subject to availability.

London Stanstead flight deal destinations and prices

  • Bucharest, Romania - £9.99
  • Naples, Italy - £9.99
  • Cork, Ireland - £11.99
  • Kerry, Ireland - £11.99
  • Faro, Portugal - £11.99
  • Lisbon, Portugal - £11.99
  • Bergerac, France - £12.99
  • Cagliari, Italy - £12.99
  • Knock, Ireland - £12.99
  • Malaga, Spain - £12.99
  • Porto, Portugal - £12.99
  • Zadar, Croatia - £12.99
  • Agadir, Morocco - £14.99
  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99
  • Almeria, Spain - £14.99
  • Athens, Greece - £14.99
  • Chania, Greece - £14.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
  • Ibiza, Spain - £14.99
  • Kefalonia, Greece - £14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Malta - £14.99
  • Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £14.99
  • Paphos, Cyprus - £14.99
  • Pula, Croatia - £14.99
  • Rhodes, Greece - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
  • Zakynthos, Greece - £14.99
  • Ponta Delgada, Portugal - £17
  • Santorini, Greece - £19.99

London Gatwick flight deal destinations and prices

  • Shannon, Ireland - £11.99
  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99

London Luton flight deal destinations and prices

  • Malta - £9.99
  • Cork, Ireland - £12
  • Kerry, Ireland - £12
  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99
  • Athens, Greece - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99

London Southend flight deal destinations and prices

  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99

Birmingham flight deal destinations and prices

  • Fuerteventura, Spain – £14.99
  • Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Malta - £14.99
  • Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99

Bournemouth flight deal destinations and prices

  • Malta - £14.99
  • Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
  • Tenerife South £14.99

Bristol flight deal destinations and prices

  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland – £14.39
  • Gran Canaria, Spain – 14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Tenerife South - £14.99

East Midlands flight deal destinations and prices

  • Knock, Ireland - £12.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Malta - £14.99
  • Rhodes, Greece - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
  • Chania, Greece - £15

Edinburgh flight deal destinations and prices

  • Rome Ciampino, Italy - £7.99
  • Berlin Brandenburg, Germany - £14.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Gran Canaria, Spain - £14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £14.99
  • Sofia, Bulgaria - £15

Glasgow Prestwick flight deal destinations and prices

  • Murcia International, Spain - £14.99

Leeds Bradford flight deal destinations and prices

  • Malta - £14.99

Liverpool flight deal destinations and prices

  • Cork, Ireland - £11.99
  • Sofia, Bulgaria - £12.99
  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99
  • Bergerac, France - £14.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Malta - £14.99
  • Paphos, Cyprus - £14.99
  • Tenerife South, Spain - £15

Manchester flight deal destinations and prices

  • Shannon, Ireland – £11.99
  • Lisbon, Portugal - £12.99
  • Madrid, Spain - £12.99
  • Marseille, France - £12.99
  • Thessaloniki, Greece - £12.99
  • Berlin Brandenburg, Germany - £13
  • Alicante, Spain - £14.99
  • Barcelona, Spain - £14.99
  • Carcassonne, France - £14.99
  • Chania, Greece - £14.99
  • Corfu, Greece - £14.99
  • Faro, Portugal - £14.99
  • Fuerteventura, Spain - £14.99
  • Gran Canaria - £14.99
  • Ibiza, Spain - £14.99
  • Lanzarote, Spain - £14.99
  • Malaga, Spain - £14.99
  • Malta - £14.99
  • Murcia International, Spain - £14.99
  • Palma de Mallorca, Spain - £14.99
  • Rhodes, Greece - £14.99