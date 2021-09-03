WHICH? has announced Lidl as the cheapest supermarket in the UK throughout August.
Comparing a basket of 23 grocery items throughout August (including own brand and name branded goods) Which? were able to compare the total cost across various supermarkets.
They gathered that Lidl customers would pay on average £24.11 for a shop that included items such as fresh produce (eggs, apples etc) and branded goods like Hovis.
Asda, Tesco, Sainbury's and Morrisons cost more
This price beat out the big four supermarkets (Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s) as well as Aldi by just 43p.
The most expensive supermarket was more than £9 pricier than Lidl for an equivalent basket of groceries.
Earlier this year, Which? named Lidl as the Cheapest Supermarket 2020, highlighting their low prices in comparison with other supermarkets.
Which? checks the prices of hundreds of grocery items at every major supermarket every day throughout the year, using an independent price comparison website.
Lidl branches in Gwent:
- Caerphilly: Beddau Way
- Chepstow: Bulwark Road
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Hengoed: Pengam Road
- Monmouth: Redbrook Road
- Newport: Cardiff Road
- Newport: Usk Way
- Risca: Commercial Street
- Tredegar: Gelli Road
