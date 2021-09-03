HAVE you seen this man?
55-year-old Andrew White of Gaer, in Newport, was reported to Gwent Police as missing on Wednesday (September 1).
Concern is growing for his welfare, so the force is appealing for information to find Mr White.
He is described as being of large build, between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 4is tall, and has black/grey short hair. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless tan jacket, beige trousers and carrying a carrier bag.
Although he is from Newport, he has links to Chester.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 270 of 01/09/21.
Mr White is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.
