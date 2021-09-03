DID you see anything?

Gwent Police are investigating an incident in which a man was pushed to the floor and his wallet stolen in Newport on Sunday, August 29.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for information following a robbery that occurred in Newport city centre in the early hours of Sunday August 29."

He continued: "At approximately 2am a man walking along Carpenter's Arms Lane when he was pushed to the floor and had his wallet stolen.

"Officers are investigating the incident."

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 2100304022 or message Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter.