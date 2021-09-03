SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service are welcoming applicants from all backgrounds to become on-call firefighters with recruitment in Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Barry and Caerphilly.
In South Wales, on-call firefighters make up almost half of the force's operational workforce and are generally located in rural communities, small towns and villages.
Candidates must be a minimum of 17 years and 6 months of age on the date of application and a minimum of 18 years of age on the first day of the Firefighter Training Course to be eligible to apply.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said: "We are currently recruiting for on-call firefighters at the stations below. We are particularly interested in applicants that can provide cover between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday."
On call stations recruiting:
- Abercarn
- Abergavenny
- Llantwit Major
- Ogmore Vale
- Rhymney
- Cowbridge
- Pontycymmer
- Chepstow
- Kenfig Hill
- Gilfach Goch
- Risca
- Caldicot
- Hirwaun
- Brynmawr
- Barry
- Abersychan
- Ferndale
- Treorchy
Click here for the application form and the on call information booklet.
For any further enquiries please contact the recruitment team on 01443 232200 or you can email personnel@southwales-fire.gov.uk.
