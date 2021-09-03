SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service are welcoming applicants from all backgrounds to become on-call firefighters with recruitment in Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Barry and Caerphilly.

In South Wales, on-call firefighters make up almost half of the force's operational workforce and are generally located in rural communities, small towns and villages.

Candidates must be a minimum of 17 years and 6 months of age on the date of application and a minimum of 18 years of age on the first day of the Firefighter Training Course to be eligible to apply.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said: "We are currently recruiting for on-call firefighters at the stations below. We are particularly interested in applicants that can provide cover between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday."

On call stations recruiting:

  • Abercarn
  • Abergavenny
  • Llantwit Major
  • Ogmore Vale
  • Rhymney
  • Cowbridge
  • Pontycymmer
  • Chepstow
  • Kenfig Hill
  • Gilfach Goch
  • Risca
  • Caldicot
  • Hirwaun
  • Brynmawr
  • Barry
  • Abersychan
  • Ferndale
  • Treorchy

Click here for the application form and the on call information booklet.

For any further enquiries please contact the recruitment team on 01443 232200 or you can email personnel@southwales-fire.gov.uk.