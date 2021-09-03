A WOMAN from Barry is among three people sentenced for perverting the course of justice during an attempted murder trial.

Keiran Hassan, Kevin Ryan and Bethan Brahim were sentenced at Merthyr Crown Court today for distributing a victim’s statement on social media.

Hassan, 33, was on trial for attempted murder which happened in Harris Avenue, Rumney, in April 2020, when he orchestrated a bid to prevent the victim from attending court.

After obtaining a copy of the victim’s statement from his defence team, he enlisted his girlfriend – Bethan Brahim – and childhood friend - Kevin Ryan – to distribute copies of the statement in person and on social media platforms.

This was intended to apply pressure on the victim from the local criminal fraternity not to give evidence.

Ryan distributed the statement and contacted the victim, and the victim’s grandmother, in a bid to intimidate the victim not to attend court. He then used a social media platform to post pictures of the statement to friends of the victim.

Despite their attempts, South Wales Police supported the victim throughout, which enabled the victim to give evidence.

This resulted in Hassan being found guilty of attempted murder in November 2020; he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

26-year-old Brahim (from Barry) and 32-year-old Ryan (from Mynachdy) pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Hassan, from Ely, denied the offence but was found guilty following a three-day trial in June 2021.

During the trial, the jury heard the reading of a letter sent by Hassan to Brahim, in which he stated: “One thing you should have learnt about me by now is I will always have the last laugh.”

Hassan was sentenced to two years on top of his current 24 year sentence.

Ryan was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Brahim was sentenced to 21 months suspended for 12 months.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Scott Meacock, said: “This sentencing decision sends out a strong message to the criminal fraternity.

“If you are intent on disrupting the criminal process or intimidating witnesses, we will arrest you and the courts will exercise due diligence in sentencing.”