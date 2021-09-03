A BANK in Barry town centre will close today with services transferred to nearby post offices.
The HSBC bank, Barry branch on Holton Road is due to close today.
The bank say the closure will no doubt be disappointing news to local customers.
However, there is alternative banking provision available at post office branches nearby.
The nearest post offices to the closing HSBC bank, Barry branch are:
King Square PO
160 Holton Road
CF63 4HL
Barry Road PO
103 Barry Road
CF63 1BB
Park Crescent PO
41-42 Park Crescent
CF62 6HE
Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services. There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also.
A National Federation of SubPostmasters spokesperson said: "Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.
"Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community. Post offices provide a reliable and essential service which has continued at a high standard across the whole of the UK throughout the pandemic.
"For further information, please contact Ruth Buckley-Salmon on 07766 524956 or via email at ruth.buckley-salmon@nfsp.org.uk."
