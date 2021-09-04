BARRY Town Council is undertaking an inspection of memorials at Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery, Barry and through September.
The inspections will concentrate on sections DD moving onto FF.
Any memorials found to be unsafe will have the necessary measures taken to ensure they are immediately made safe whilst every attempt is being made to contact the deed holder or next of kin.
Barry Town council said: "If while attending the Cemetery you notice that your family memorial has been banded and a notice placed on it, please contact Barry Town Council on 01446 704924.
"Please be aware that advertisements will follow of any grave spaces that we are unable to locate family members for."
