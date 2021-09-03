SOUTH Wales Police officers investigating what they believe to be a murder are appealing for any information that could assist investigations.
Officers attended a property on West Walk, Barry at around 1am today and found man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is being treated as a murder investigation.
The 53-year-old man that was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Darren George said: "I can confirm a murder investigation has commenced following the discovery of the body of a local man during the early hours of this morning at West Walk in Barry.
"There will be a considerable police presence in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.
"The victim has yet to be formally identified.
"This a direct appeal to the local community who may be able offer information in relation to any suspicious activity in and around the West Walk area of Barry, particularly between the evening of Monday August 30th and the early of hours of this morning (Friday September 3), no matter how insignificant you believe any information may be, please contact the major incident room."
Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident can contact the Major Crime Team directly via this public portal or alternatively via one of the following means quoting reference number 2100309626.
Send the South Wales police a private message on Facebook/Twitter, email them at SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or phone: 101.
