A NEWPORT theatre has launched a programme of activities for babies and toddlers.

With many new families missing out on first experiences during lockdowns, Riverfront Theatre will be giving people an opportunity to give their little ones their first experiences of live theatre or cinema in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

From September 10 to September 12 the Riverfront will be welcoming Theatr Iolo to their studio theatre space to present their show Baby, Bird & Bee – all tickets for this are free to help families experience their first theatre live theatre event together.

Riverfront Theatre in Newport (Picture: Roger Fuller)

This show has been created specifically for babies aged six-18 months old by renowned baby theatre makers, Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis, who are also the creative team behind the acclaimed and long-running theatre production Baby Show.

Baby, Bird & Bee is a celebration of the outside world and audiences are invited to sit with their baby while the new gardener playfully goes about their work, planting and watering in the beautiful garden. Together families will discover the sights and sounds of the space.

The show is performed by Krystal S Lowe and will consist of a 20–25-minute performance followed by 20 minutes of stay and play time for the babies and their families.

Education and participation officer, Danielle Rowlands, said: “When we heard this wonderful show was touring we knew that it was something we wanted to bring to Newport.

“So many families have been isolated over the last 18 months and we wanted to be able to invite new families into the building for the first time. Connecting with families and the community is central to all we do here, and we want to give these families a positive first experience of the theatre.”

This month The Riverfront’s baby-friendly cinema screenings For Crying Out Loud will also return. These screenings will take place on weekday morning at 11am and will be a newly released film title certified as either U, PG or 12A.

These screenings are purely for parents and guardians to enjoy with their baby or toddler so audiences are advised not to worry about crying, fidgeting or disturbing other guests as everyone will be in the same boat.

To make these screenings as baby friendly as possible The Riverfront will be adapting the conditions in the cinema; there will be a soft level of lighting, the volume will be lower and there will be soft matting in front of the screen for any toddlers who may not be comfortable remaining seated.

For Crying Out Loud screenings coming up include Nomadland (September 13), The Father (September 21) and Another Round (September 27); new screenings are added weekly.

Later this year The Riverfront will also be reintroducing its monthly day time stand-up comedy show Aftermirth which babies up to 18 months are welcome to attend, and the arts centre will be launching a baby and toddler friendly workshop series.

Tickets for Baby, Bird & Bee and For Crying Out Loud are available now from newportlive.co.uk/riverfront, or by calling 01633 656757.