LIFE-SAVING defibrillators have been installed at five McDonald's restaurants - including three in Newport.
Local franchisee Jane Blackwell has installed and invested in defibrillators for all five of her restaurants, which can help save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest.
McDonald’s staff will also be undergoing training to equip them with a greater understanding of defibrillators, ensuring they can be used quickly and effectively.
Ms Blackwell said: “We saw at this summer’s football tournament just how important defibrillators are for saving lives."
This was referencing the Euro 2020 tournament; Danish footballer Christian Eriksen was taken to hospital after collapsing due to suffering cardiac arrest during a match.
This resulted in a national campaign to increase the number of defibrillators in the UK, particularly near sporting facilities.
Ms Blackwell continued: "We felt it was important to make this investment in our restaurants to help people if the worst was to happen.
"I’m keen to raise awareness of the defibrillators in the local community, so that people have peace of mind that this life-saving technology is close at hand.”
The restaurants that have had defibrillators installed are:
- Harlech Retail Park on Cardiff Road
- Newport Retail Park in Spytty
- Newport Coldra on Chepstow Road
- Cardiff Gate
- Nantgarw Business Park
