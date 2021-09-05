CARDIFF'S Disney store will be closing this September.

According to a sign put up in the store in the St David's Centre, it will close on or before Tuesday, September 14.

This comes after Dinsey announced plans to revamp its retail wing, including moving much of it online.

Disney's initial statement on this matter did not make any mention of their UK stores. However, a spokesperson for Disney has recently said that the company was "currently in consultation with an initial group of stores in the UK" regarding their future.

Staff at UK outlets still open have taken to social media to share that they have been given notice and told that their stores will soon be closing.

A current employee at Cardiff's Disney store said: "For all my friends that love Disney and love the Cardiff Disney store.

"932 (the store number) are sad to say our posters are up and there is not much time till the final curtain falls and we take our final bow as your cast members.

"All we ask is that you come share the magic with us one last time."

Back in March, Disney announced plans to focus on its ecommerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint.

Stephanie Young, Consumer Products Games and Publishing president said:"While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer.

"Over the past few years, we've been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises."

The Argus has contacted Disney for further comment.

