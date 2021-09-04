POLICE are appealing for information to find a teenage girl who has been reported as missing.
Kacey, aged 16, from Usk, was reported as missing on Wednesday, 1 September, and was last seen in the Newport area at 10.30pm that evening.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Kacey has links to Monmouth, London, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Swansea.
“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting 2100308024.”
