GWENT Police have conducted an operation on motoring offences that saw 40 vehicles stopped and four arrests made.

Operation Utah is a multi-agency operation seeking to crack down on motorists who put others at risk.

Tuesday, August 31 saw the operation take place at the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA) weighbridge and test site at Newport’s Coldra roundabout.

Four men were arrested including two men on suspicion of drug driving and one man on suspicion of possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Four vehicles were seized for driving without a licence or insurance and two drivers were reported for no tax.

19 traffic offence reports were issued including three for having an insecure load, three for not wearing a seatbelt, one for using a mobile phone at the wheel and four for no insurance.

A stolen car was recovered, as was a stolen trailer.

22 drivers were issued with immediate roadworthiness prohibitions from the DVSA.

In total, 40 vehicles were recorded as driving faster than the speed limit permits.

PC Sally Davies said: “We’re committed to increasing the safety of all road users in Gwent and Operation Utah is one of the ways in we are taking action to tackle motoring offences.

"I hope the results from this operation send a clear message that driving irresponsibly or not maintaining the condition of your vehicle is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.

“I would like to thank our partners for working with us on this operation to make the roads in our communities as safe as possible.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of other road users – I would urge all motorists to drive carefully, responsibly and within the limits of the law and to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained at all times.”

The operation involved officers from the roads policing unit, the dog section, rural crime team, we don’t buy crime team, special constabulary, response officers, and staff volunteers.

The DVSA, Go Safe, The National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service and The Equipment Register were also involved.