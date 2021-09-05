THE only major public agricultural show going ahead this year in Wales will be held at Usk Showground near Gwernesney on Saturday, September 11.

The Usk Show is an annual event held since 1844, and is returning after the pandemic forced it to skip last year.

Various acts will be performing, such as Louby Lou’s Storytelling gang providing entertainment for children and George Orange – the Man in the Moon will be on display where guests will be entertained by tricks and stunts.

Kitsch & Synch are performing their 'Topiary Trauma' show - a comedy dance theatre show about three glamorous 1950s neighbours and their competitive gardening.

Monmouthshire County Council will have a marquee at the event which will be a hub for various public services.

The Gwent Public Service Board will be asking people how to improve services in the area and will encourage visitors to fill in a survey.

The planning team will be on hand to discuss the replacement local development plan and a 5G project in Raglan.

Visitors will have an opportunity to name a seat as part of new theatre plans from the Borough Theatre.

A grass maze will be in front of the council marquee and visitors can walk through to get a photo with the mower.

A balance bike track for children has been created in the grass maze and bikes have been donated by MCC’s Reuse shops.

There will be rowing machines to try out, various arts and crafts activities and free crazy golf.

Monmouthshire’s Home Care team will be there providing information on careers and performing live demonstrations, such as how to use a defibrillator.

Representatives from planning, tourism, Flying Start, recycling and waste, Connect Monmouthshire, My Mates, Usk Community Support Network, Gwent Association for Voluntary Organisations, Foster Wales Monmouthshire and Monmouthshire’s Employment and Skills team will be attending.

Council leader Richard John said: “What a fabulous way to celebrate all Monmouthshire has to offer in a fun, engaging space.

“I would like to congratulate the Usk Show team and volunteers on the massive efforts they have gone to, to deliver this event during the most challenging of times.

“I’ll be there on the day and look forward to meeting residents from across the county and hearing their views.”

Nia Osborne, event manager and show secretary said: “We are so pleased that we are able to welcome guests back to Usk Show again this year.

“A year without shows last year hit us all hard, not least of all the traders so we are happy to welcome so many of them back again this year.

“Each of our 11 show sections have been working hard to put on fabulous displays for everyone and we really do have something for everyone to enjoy!

“Tickets are still available through our website www.uskshow.co.uk All tickets need to be bought in advance this year, there will not be any tickets available to purchase on the gates.

“Come & join us at Usk Show 2021 for a fabulous day out!”