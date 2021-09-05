PUPILS at Bassaleg School have been advised to walk to school via a new safe route while Old Bassaleg Bridge is closed.
Newport City Council have said that alternate pedestrian route and additional safety measures will be put in place.
The route will be from Park View along the footway to the controlled pedestrian crossing at Forge Road and onto Bassaleg Road at the Court Crescent junction.
Traffic marshals will be along the route at peak times and it will be signposted.
Pupils are asked to not use the footbridge and instead use this new route.
Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed on August 6 as structural reviews showed that the bridge was unsafe and could potentially collapse.
A formal order closing the bridge came into force on August 30 and speed limits have been reduced in the area to ensure safety.
The order will be in force for 17 months or until the bridge is repaired.
