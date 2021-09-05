NEWPORT County AFC had to settle for a share of the spoils against Leyton Orient on their League Two return to Rodney Parade.

Goalkeeper Joe Day made a series of fine saves in the first half but the Exiles fell behind when Harry Smith headed in a corner after 33 minutes.

Captain Matty Dolan levelled with the final kick of the half when he scored a penalty that was won by forward Timmy Abraham.

Giant striker Smith restored Orient's lead with a powerful header from a dinked cross by Darren Pratley but County earned a draw through Dom Telford after 79 minutes.

The striker came off the bench and neatly flicked in Mickey Demetriou's header from a long throw.

County piled on the pressure at the death – and manager Michael Flynn felt they were denied a second penalty for a shove on Ed Upson – but couldn't turn one point into three.

Here are the talking points from an entertaining clash…

PRIESTLEY'S BOOST

It has been a tough start to a first full season in the EFL for Priestley Farquharson, who was signed from Connah's Quay Nomads in January.

The central defender had a torrid time at Salford when his mistake inside a minute led to the Ammies scoring the opener on their way to a 3-0 lead at the break.

Farquharson was taken off in the second half at Moor Lane and it was no surprise to see him named on the bench against Orient.

However, his time came after an hour when brought on to deal with the physical threat of Smith.

He was superb and helped to disrupt the striker and allow County to get on the front foot.

Farquharson's cameo should give him a confidence boost and the defender can learn from some tough August experiences.

At times he isn't the most composed on the ball but the 24-year-old has the attributes to be a mainstay of the defence.

STRONG SMITH

Flynn revealed after the game that he had tried to sign Smith in the summer and it's clear why after he took his tally for the season to four.

The Exiles' defending for the two goals left a lot to be desired but the 26-year-old provided Orient with a focal point and is a serious threat in the box.

Missing out on Smith led to County bringing in Alex Fisher and he has to be as much as a menace as Smith, and bring some talented players around him into play.

LIVELY: Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper on the run for County

COOPER II

Ollie Cooper is one of those players and the deadline day loan signing from Swansea could be massive for County's campaign, just as his teammate Brandon Cooper was last season

The attacking midfielder showed flashes of inspiration against Plymouth in midweek and against versus Orient, when he was a major threat in the closing stages despite running on fumes.

It looks like Cooper can fill the role that Courtney Senior was going to play until suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season.

He has the ability to drive into the box and get defenders worried while other attack-minded players should be getting themselves into the area when he is on the ball.

The three young loanees from a higher level – Cooper, Aston Villa's Finn Azaz and Liverpool's Jake Cain – could help provide some much-needed creativity in the final third.

NYE ON PERFECT

County aren't just polishing players from other clubs, they are producing their own.

The academy has a gang of exciting prospects that are going to push towards the first team in years to come with Sonny Lewis, Jack Karadogan and Lewys Twamley all currently on Wales age-grade duty.

Joe Woodiwiss, Harrison Bright and Ryan Hillier will prosper from development team football this season but Aneurin Livermore looks set to rack up the appearances for Michael Flynn's seniors.

The 18-year-old from Chepstow was impressive at Ipswich in the Carabao Cup and was superb in the win over Plymouth in the EFL Trophy.

After being an usused sub at Mansfield last month, Livermore made his EFL debut when brought on for the last quarter of an hour.

Flynn said in midweek that the bright prospect was knocking on the door for action, well it's getting louder for a starting spot.

Livermore was superb in his brief cameo and isn't afraid to boss around his seniors or get stuck in against big opponents. He is clever at finding space and calm when there isn't much of it.

The youngster added energy to a midfield that looked a little leggy and Flynn must be contemplating slotting him in next to Ed Upson.

However, we have to be careful and trust in the judgement of the coaching team.

Livermore and his fellow academy prospects need to be slowly introduced into senior football and given time to learn from and reflect upon their experiences, good and bad.