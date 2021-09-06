THE South Wales Argus Camera Club is an online community for photographers of all ages and abilities.
The group is growing by the day and currently has more than 4,500 members.
People share photos of all sorts of subject matter: buildings, nature, people, insects, transport... the only requirement is photos must be taken in Gwent.
Scroll through the gallery at the top of this page to see some of the fabulous photos shared recently.
Want to join the fun? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.