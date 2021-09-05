THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that Gwent has 390 new cases of coronavirus.
There have been no new deaths in Gwent, but there has been three more in Wales putting the death toll at 5,691.
The data up to September 3 shows that Caerphilly has the most new cases in Gwent by some distance, with 162.
Newport has 97, Monmouthshire has 52 and Torfaen has 46.
Blaenau Gwent once again has one of the lowest amounts of new cases in Wales with 33 positive tests recorded.
Wales in total has 2,327 new cases of coronavirus recorded.
Caerphilly has the fourth highest amount of new cases per 100,000 people, while Blaenau Gwent has the third lowest.
Wales has an average of 73.8 new cases per 100,000 people, but this has been raised by high rates from Merthy Tydfil (135.9) and Swansea (130.4).
New cases by area
- Swansea - 322
- Cardiff - 267
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 219
- Caerphilly - 162
- Carmarthenshire - 158
- Neath Port Talbot - 118
- Vale of Glamorgan - 117
- Newport - 97
- Conwy - 89
- Bridgend - 87
- Powys - 84
- Merthyr Tydfil - 82
- Wrexham - 77
- Flintshire - 77
- Gwynedd - 68
- Denbighshire - 59
- Pembrokeshire - 53
- Monmouthshire - 52
- Torfaen - 46
- Blaenau Gwent - 33
- Ceredigion - 28
- Anglesey - 25
- Resident outside Wales - 62
- Unknown location - 7
- Wales total - 2,327
