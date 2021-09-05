FIRE crews battled through the night as a fire engulfed a plastics factory on Saturday night.

South Wales Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire at Capital Valley Plastics at around 9.45pm on Saturday, September 4.

Gwent Police closed several roads in the area at the time of the fire and advised that residents close their windows as the smoke was harmful.

Video: SJB Photography

At the time of the fire, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.45pm on September 4 South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Capital Valley Plastics, Blaenavon.

"The first appliance in attendance reported that the factory was well alight.

"The fire service currently have 14 appliances, over 60 firefighters and seven officers at the scene, including other partner agencies.

"The fire service are currently firefighting and protecting neighbouring property.

"It is likely that this incident will last for some considerable time.

"We are advising local neighbouring properties and businesses to keep doors and windows closed during this time as there is a large smoke plume for the fire.

"Gwent police have currently closed roads in the vicinity which may cause disruption to local traffic."

Video: Dean Woods

By around 12.30pm on Sunday, the fire was extinguished and most of the crews and equipment left the area.

One crew has gone to the site to monitor the area just to make sure the fire stays extinguished.

READ MORE: