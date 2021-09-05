THE family of a grandfather found dead at his home have paid tribute to a "gentle, peaceful and loving man".

Robert Farley, 61, was discovered in a house in West Walk, Barry, in the early hours of the morning of Friday, September 3.

South Wales Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of his murder.

Mr Farley's daughter said her father was given the nickname of the "Quiet Man" by those who knew him.

She said: "This portrays his personality well, he was a gentle, peaceful and loving man.

"Earlier in his life he was hard-working, very sociable and well-liked by many.

"Bobby had his own battle with alcohol, he tried numerous times to overcome this with support from his friends and family."

She said he was a son, brother, father and grandfather to three boys.

"Our hearts are filled with grief and sadness at the untimely death of our much-loved father, grandad and friend," she added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: "I make a further appeal to the local community who may be able offer information in relation to any suspicious activity in and around the West Walk area of Barry, particularly between the evening of Monday August 30th and the early of hours of the morning of Friday September 3rd, no matter how insignificant you believe any information may be, please contact the major incident room.

"I would like to thank those in the community that have come forward with information so far."

Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.