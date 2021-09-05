THE sun shone brightly on the 55th staging of the Monmouth Raft Race on the River Wye today, Sunday.
Although there were fewer rafts than in previous years tackling the 6.5-mile paddle from Monmouth to Whitebrook, organisers were thrilled with the support for the event.
Norman William, of Rotary Monmouth, said: “We had 57 rafts entered for the event but due to various complications related to the covid pandemic, on the day just 38 rafts started.
"Nonetheless we were very pleased to be able to put the raft race on this year and with the turnout of supporters at the start, along the course and at the finish in Whitebrook.”
Kris Broome, of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, which is the main beneficiary of funds raised by the event, thanked rafters, sponsors, stall holders, volunteers and Rotary Monmouth, for ensuring the ever-popular event was the success it was this year.
For more pictures from the Monmouth Raft Race see the Argus on Wednesday, September 8.
