AN HISTORIC six-bedroom boutique hotel has gone on the market in the quaint village of Brechfa, amongst the beautiful Carmarthenshire countryside.

Dating back to the 17th century, this Grade II listed country manor house is set within circa one acre of landscaped grounds with the River Marlais as its backdrop and features six individually styled guest rooms across three floors, along with a cosy reception and bar area, a guest lounge and highly regarded restaurant.

The attractive gardens surrounding the house also feature a relaxing summer house for guests and the recently constructed owners’ accommodation, a new lodge detached from the main house that comprises a king sized en-suite bedroom, fitted kitchen and wood burner.

Ty Mawr Country House boasts an idyllic village setting in a quiet, yet accessible location between Llandeilo and Camarthen, in the beautiful Carmarthenshire countryside, making it a great base to explore the plethora of nearby walking routes, cycling tracks and attractions such as the National Botanical Gardens, National Trust Dinefwr Park and Aberglasney Gardens, which draw in large numbers of visitors. In addition, the property is only 30 minutes from the M4, making it well-connected to the Ceredigion Coast, Carmarthenshire Coast, Pembrokeshire beaches and the city of Swansea.

The business has been trading since the 1970s and has built an enviable reputation as a haven of peace and a perfect place to stay to explore Wales and enjoy great food and drink. There is significant demand to further increase trade by offering Sunday lunch, weekday lunches, afternoon tea and increase capacity in the restaurant.

The current owners, Paul Bennet and Mel Hurley who currently own the property said, “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time here at Tŷ Mawr and have been delighted with the level of generous support we have had from the local community, our team and partners who have helped us make Tŷ Mawr the place it is today. It has been an honour to be the custodians of this most historic house and business but now we are now looking to take a step back to enjoy a well-earned retirement and to support and spend time with our family.

“We sincerely hope that we can find the right buyer to build on the solid foundations we have built and further develop the business, whilst enjoying an enviable lifestyle in the ancient Cothi Valley of Carmarthenshire.”

Richard Thomas, Senior Broker in Christie & Co’s Hotels team is handling the sale and adds, “Tŷ Mawr is a unique property that hits the sweet spot between successful business and ideal lifestyle – a charming historic country manor house, with an enviable reputation for fantastic food and drink as well as offering comfortable accommodation.

"The business is very popular with guests locally throughout Wales and the rest of the UK, looking to enjoy the peace, quiet and idyllic setting on offer. Demand for lifestyle businesses is high, with buyers increasingly looking at a more rural settings to take advantage of the current rise in demand for staycations so we anticipate a great deal of interest for the property.”