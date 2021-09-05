THE old library in Hay-on-Wye will not be turned into holiday lets after a government inspector dismissed an appeal.
The former library in Hay-on-Wye's Chancery Lane could have become four one-bedroom holiday lets, with plans submitted to the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority by Mr Gorodkin.
He said in a design and access statement, that he wanted to regenerate the building by converting it to a tourism-related use.
He appealed to The Planning Inspectorate as the national park authority had not made a decision within the set period. But the inspector, appointed by Welsh ministers, dismissed the appeal.
In the report, inspector Joanne Burston said the overriding conclusion was that to ensure habitats regulations were adhered to, planning permission for the scheme could not be granted.
"Even when balanced against the positive aspects of the development the unacceptable environmental consequences show that the proposal is not a sustainable development," she said.
Ms Burston raised concerns as the development would be likely to have a "significant effect" on the river Wye Special Area of Conservation due to the likelihood it would be a source of additional phosphates in the water.
Commenting on the plans, Hay Town Council said there was a lack of affordable housing in the town and there was an "ever-increasing problem" of people buying homes for holidays lets.
