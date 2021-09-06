NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn says Dom Telford deserved to be brought in from the cold for the way he reacted to being told he was free to find a new club.

The 24-year-old looked set to leave this summer after falling down the pecking order.

However, Telford remained in Newport and rather than moving on deadline day he scored the opening goal in the 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Plymouth.

That performance earned him a place on the bench for Saturday's League Two clash against Leyton Orient and he came on to earn a share of the spoils.

Telford scored a cracker from outside the box in the win against the Pilgrims and produced a deft flick against Orient when Mickey Demetriou headed on a long throw.

The striker pledged to knuckle down to give Flynn a selection headache and the manager is thrilled to have the problem.

"It's two in two and it was a good week for Dom. The way that he handled being told, he was very, very professional," said the boss.

"I will never close the door on people who handle things the right way. Dom definitely did that."

Telford fell down the pecking order this summer and had previously missed out on matchday squads to the forwards Jermaine Hylton, Lewis Collins and Jordan Greenidge.

They were among the absentees against Orient when Flynn was without four players who tested positive for coronavirus and others had to isolate.

Those unnamed players are back in the mix for Harrogate on Friday night, although they might not get the call for the trip to Yorkshire to face the early pace-setters.

"Players will be back, whether or not they get in is another story," said Flynn.

The manager would have liked to have Harry Smith as an option this season but instead was cursing the 6ft 5ins striker at the weekend.

Flynn revealed after Smith had headed a double that the 26-year-old had been a summer transfer target, and the forward said it wasn't for the first time.

"Flynny has tried to sign me a couple of times now. I've got a good relationship with him, but once I spoke to Kenny Jackett, my mind was made up," said Smith, who headed to Orient from Northampton.

"I had a few conversations with Flynny in the summer and I've got massive respect for him. I've been close to signing on two occasions, but for me Leyton Orient is a bit closer to home. Flynny was brilliant and understood."

County are not in action in midweek but head to Harrogate for a Friday fixture, which will give them an extra day of preparation for next Tuesday's home meeting with Northampton.

This weekend's hosts have made a stunning start to the campaign with four wins and a draw to set the early pace in League Two.

They welcome County to Wetherby Road on the back of a superb 3-1 win at Mansfield.