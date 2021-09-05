ABERTILLERY'S Jack Shore put in another dominant display to extend his career record to 15-0.
Tank, fighting in the UFC octagon for the fourth time in Vegas last night, cruised past Ukraine's Liudvik Sholinian to claim a unanimous decision.
Shore landed 91 significant strikes during the bout to his opponent's 19.
He also completed two successful takedown attempts on his way to extending his uneaten career record.
Shore's victory is even more impressive considering he nearly pulled out of the fight two weeks ago after tearing his bicep tendon.
The UFC's bantamweight division is stacked with talent, with champion Aljamain Sterling and fighters such as TJ Dillashaw, Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar standing between Tank and a shot at the title.
Compared to UFC great Georges St-Pierre by UFC commentator Michael Bisping, Shore has now set his sights on a first fight against a ranked opponent as his quest to become Wales' first UFC champion continues.
