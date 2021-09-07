A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEANE LEWIS EDWARDS, 21, of Hafod Fan Terrace, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Eglwys Fan, Rhymney, on March 28.

He was ordered to pay £470 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR FRANCIS ANDREW DEAN, 24, of Chapel Lane, Llandevaud, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Longfellow Road, Caldicot, and possession of the class A drug on January 27.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LEE BROWN, 35, of Thornhill Close, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen at Newport Central police station on August 11.

He was ordered to pay £1,001 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE JACK BALL, 32, of Cornbrook Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on Kingsway on March 18.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW JOHN HAYES, 34, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Heidenheim Drive, Newport, on February 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TOMOS LLOYD HAMER, 28, of Penybryn Terrace, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £554 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 in a BMW 320d on February 6.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

HOLLY JAMES-GILLUM, 28, of Brickyard Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £960 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on August 3.

SCOTT FULLER, 26, of Vivian Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £277 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 in Llanbradach on February 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIM WATSON, 54, of Pine Grove, Duffryn, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a window worth £550 on September 29.

She was ordered to pay £657 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMED GODANA, 29, of Bank Street, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted driving whilst disqualified on Oakley Street on June 4.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.