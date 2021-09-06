WELSH musical icons the Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones will appear together for a special pre-Christmas show at Cardiff's Principlaity Stadium.

The show on Saturday, December 18, will be headlined by the Stereophonics, with support by the legendary Sir Tom, as well as Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said: "The Millennium Stadium is the place I saw my first gig with all my older brothers, watching the Rolling Stones in 1989 at the old Arms Park. I was about 14. Then we headlined it in 2001 and 2003.

"After almost two years of being locked down and families all having their own stories of stress and pressure and loss I wanted to give something to the Welsh people to feel good about. Something we can celebrate - music and singing along.

"So, I asked some good friends. Tom, a man who has shared a stage with literally everyone in show business, I’ve had some of the best nights of my life with him and I’m sure this will be another.

"I have always loved Catfish and The Bottlemen - Van has always been a big fan of us since he was a kid. There’s a welcome in the stadium for everyone, come raise a glass and make some memories."

Sir Tom, who is celebrating the recent release of his number one album Surrounded By Time, said: "I’ve been good friends with Stereophonics for over 20years and was delighted to be asked by Kelly to join them for a very special show in a very special place.

"I can’t wait to be there to share a great night with you all."

Four-piece Catfish And The Bottlemen, one of the UK’s biggest alternative rock bands, have re-ignited the post-pandemic live music scene with their summer 2021 headline appearances at Reading, Leeds and Neighbourhood festivals.

Stereophonics are Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar), Richard Jones (bass), Adam Zindani (guitar) and Jamie Morrison (drums).

Tickets go on sale on Friday 10 September at 9am.

Ticket prices are £45, £65, £75, £85 (plus fees).