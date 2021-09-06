WELSH rock superstars Stereophonics have returned with a new song, Hanging On Your Hinges.

The song is the first to be unveiled from forthcoming album Oochya!, which will be released on March 4, 2022.

READ MORE:

Frontman Kelly Jones said: "Hanging On Your Hinges was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality (and maybe some Iggy Pop too) and probably nods back to Bartender & The Thief.

"It’s the song on this album that says 'Oochya!' more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first.

"Having done some really emotionally led and introspective songs on the last album (Kind), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.

"The album title (Oochya!) was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with …Hinges."

Oochya! follows Stereophonics’ previous album Kind, which went to number one in the UK album charts in 2019, outselling nearest competitor Kanye West by over 10,000 copies. It became the band’s sevenths UK number one album in the process.

Oochya! – album tracklisting;

1. Hanging On Your Hinges

2. Forever

3. When You See it

4. Do Ya Feel My Love?

5. Right Place Right Time

6. Close Enough To Drive Home

7. Leave The Light On

8. Running Round My Brain

9. Every Dog Has Its Day

10. You’re My Soul

11. All I Have Is You

12. Made A Mess Of Me

13. Seen That Look Before

14. Don’t Know What Ya Got

15. Jack In A Box