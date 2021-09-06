A NEW free-to-use cashpoint is being installed in Abertillery.

The new ATM is part of a commitment to support communities who need access to cash.

Several bank branches have closed in the town in recent years, leaving many residents who are reliant on cash without free access.

Cash machine operator LINK visited the town following contact from residents and Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies to see if it could help.

While there are a couple of free to use ATMs in Abertillery, the town is very hilly, meaning travelling a short distance for elderly or disabled residents is particularly tricky, especially those reliant on public transport.

Following the visit, LINK decided that the north of the town needed better provision and through its Community Request Initiative, the pay to use ATM at B & S Stores on George Daggar Avenue is now free to use.

Since its launch, more than 65 free-to-use ATMs have been installed through the Community Request Scheme. The scheme allows any individual or local group to ask for a free to use ATM.

If it meets the criteria which includes distance to nearest free ATM, availability of a Post Office, site security and that there is a suitable location, LINK will fund the new ATM directly.

This is the seventh to be installed in Wales including Caerleon, Llandegfan and New Tredegar.

LINK’s head of financial inclusion, Nick Quin: “This is a good example of why the Community Request Initiative is so important.

"If you look at a map, you’d think everyone is in within walking distance of the nearest free to use cash machine, but it was only by visiting that we saw and heard firsthand from locals about the difficulty to walk up and down to the town centre.

"We’re delighted it’s now live and we’re helping more people.”